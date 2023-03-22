Photo of Jerry Bailey, a man reported missing out of Trinity County, shared by law enforcement

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Search teams have recovered a 74-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night after going out fishing.

According to Sheriff Woody Wallace, Jerry Bailey was found at 10:30 a.m. this morning in his life jacket near his fishing spot. His boat was not found, and Wallace said they suspected the boat capsized in high winds.

“We ask that Jerry’s family and friends be in your prayers today as they deal with the loss of their loved one,” Wallace said.

Bailey was reported missing Tuesday night, and believed to be in danger, and known to have cardiac issues.

“We want to thank all those that helped search last night and this morning,” Wallace said.