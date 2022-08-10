HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The body of a missing Henderson woman with dementia was found in her vehicle on Tuesday in Smith County. Betty Rowland (Pemberton) was last seen on Aug. 1, police said she may have been suffering from an episode of dementia.

Police said a landowner saw a vehicle and called law enforcement to investigate. Rowland’s vehicle was in a “slightly wooded area,” several hundred yards off of CR 290 in Smith County, according to Henderson police.

Authorities say that foul play is not suspected, but the case is under investigation.

Henderson Police Department thanked the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the Smith County Constable’s Office, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, “who conducted an aerial search in Smith County, as well as many other agencies that were so helpful with information and manpower during this search that began on August 2.”

HPD said their thoughts and prayers are with the family.