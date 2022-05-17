MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (KETK) – The body of a missing Longview man was found in a Utah desert, officials confirmed.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jonathan Barrett Brantley’s silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma was found in the west desert of the county in April. His cellphone had been left in the vehicle.

Officials reported finding a body in the Notch Peak area on April 28 near where the truck was found. They posted again on May 12 to confirm the remains belonged to Brantley. Though they positively confirmed the identity, Brantley’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Jonathan’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” according to a release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office. “We express gratitude to all who put forth efforts in the search for Jonathan, including those who spread the news of his search via social media.”