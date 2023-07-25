TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The body of a man who was reported missing out of Grapevine was found on a hiking trail at Tyler State Park. The remains found on July 14 were identified as that of George Sawyer, 53, of Southlake.

According to Smith County officials, Sawyer had medical issues and his wife reported him missing out of Grapevine. He was found dead on a hiking trail around 10 a.m. by hikers. Officials said the body was in the early stages of decomposition.

Sawyer’s car was located at the trailhead parking and an autopsy was ordered by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Curtis Wulf.

As of this writing, there are no results back from the autopsy.