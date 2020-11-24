Body of missing woman from Lone Star found

LONES STAR, Texas (KETK)- The Lone Star Police Department announced that the body of a missing woman from Lone Star was found on Tuesday.

Brenda Leftwich was last seen on Nov. 18 and officials asked the public for help locating her on Nov. 19.

According to police, Leftwich was found by fisherman at Lone Star Lake around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Her body recovered with help from Lone Star Fire Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens.

Officials notified her family and she was taken to Nail-Haggard Funeral Home. Police also said Leftwich will be transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

“Our deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Ms. Leftwich,” Lone Star police shared in a statement.

They also thanked multiple agencies for their help as well as the public.

“We would also like to thank all of the citizens near and far for their time and compassion and willingness to help one of our own!!!” Officials wrote.

The case is still being investigated.