Body of East Texas lawyer found in Lake Wright Patman

Local News

by: KTAL Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Recreation.gov website

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The body of an East Texas lawyer was found in Lake Wright Patman.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Bowie and Cass County Game Wardens were called to ramp 3 regarding a missing boater who was identified as 41-year-old Joseph Travis Tyler, of Texarkana Texas.

Hervey said Tyler dropped his wife off at a boat ramp and made a loop in the boat to get ready to load it but never returned.

Tyler’s wife then called 911 but before authorities arrived other boaters found him floating face down in the water about half a mile from the boat ramp toward Clear Springs Campground and the boat was found down by the camp grounds swimming areas.

The investigation into Tyler’s death is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51