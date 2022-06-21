Officials believe the person could have been a drowning victim who disappeared on Sunday.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — First responders have recovered the body of a man believed to have drowned Sunday on Lake Wright Patman.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders are searching for 31-year-old Muhammad Usman Amjad of Dallas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders are searching for 31-year-old Muhammad Usman Amjad of Dallas, who is presumed drowned in Lake Wright Patman on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Amjad was riding a jetski late Sunday afternoon with his girlfriend when he fell off and went under. Neither of the two was wearing lifejackets, according to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey.

Amjad never resurfaced.

Dive teams searched Sunday evening and resumed the search Monday morning. The body was recovered just after 10 a.m.