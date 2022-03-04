MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – City customers in Marshall will temporarily experience little to no water as well as a boil water notice after a water main break was damaged by a contractor.

The city shut down all of the city water pumps due to inoperable and or non-functioning valves at the water plant. This will lower the pressure and will likely result in a total loss of water.

Public Works Department Crews are working on repairing a 24-inch water main that was damaged by a contractor at the corner of Alvin Street and South Carter. The break in the water line will affect a wide area of customers.

As a result of the water main break, a boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water for two minutes prior to consumption or until the notice has been lifted.

All city water customers will experience low pressure and or no water during the period while crews make the repairs.

“We are asking everyone to please conserve water at this time,” said the city of Marshall in a release. “City crews are working diligently to locate the break and repair the damage.”

The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.