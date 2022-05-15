PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The city of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for the 4000 block of Loop 256 that will remain in effect until Tuesday, according to officials.

City officials said that the notice was issued due to a loss of pressure that was below normal in the aforementioned area, meaning that until Tuesday, residents in the area will need to boil their water prior to consumption.

For information on what to do during a boil water notice, click here.

Any questions regarding the situation should be directed to Public Works by calling 903-731-8423.