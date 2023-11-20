WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — The City of White Oak has issued a boil water notice for certain areas.

According to multiple releases from the city, these streets have been issued a boil water notice:

Maple

Pine

Pecan

Ash

Brookhollow

Brookhollow will reportedly be blocked between Tuttle and Ridgecrest street as the water department is out fixing a leak.

In the release, officials said the boil notice should be lifted before Thanksgiving.

City officials said they will notify residents on their Facebook page once it has been lifted.