Boil water notice issued for city of Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The city of Bullard issued a boil water notice on Saturday night due to a water main break.

The notice was issued for areas near Highway 69 East from 344 including the following:

Inwood Dr

Almarion St

Brentwood Dr

Cherokee Dr

Meadows Subdivision

Pecan Valley Ranch

Pecan Park Dr

Hickory Ln

Windswept Dr

Timberline Dr

Rollingwood Dr

Tips for boiling water:

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 2 minutes.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool

Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Wells, Utilities Director, at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.