Boil water notice issued for city of Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The city of Bullard issued a boil water notice on Saturday night due to a water main break.
The notice was issued for areas near Highway 69 East from 344 including the following:
- Inwood Dr
- Almarion St
- Brentwood Dr
- Cherokee Dr
- Meadows Subdivision
- Pecan Valley Ranch
- Pecan Park Dr
- Hickory Ln
- Windswept Dr
- Timberline Dr
- Rollingwood Dr
Tips for boiling water:
- Fill a pot with water.
- Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.
- Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 2 minutes.
- Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
- Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Wells, Utilities Director, at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.