Boil water notice issued for city of Bullard

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil_water_mgn_20150327024545

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The city of Bullard issued a boil water notice on Saturday night due to a water main break.

The notice was issued for areas near Highway 69 East from 344 including the following:

  • Inwood Dr
  • Almarion St
  • Brentwood Dr
  • Cherokee Dr
  • Meadows Subdivision
  • Pecan Valley Ranch
  • Pecan Park Dr
  • Hickory Ln
  • Windswept Dr
  • Timberline Dr
  • Rollingwood Dr

Tips for boiling water:

  • Fill a pot with water.
  • Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.
  • Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 2 minutes.
  • Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
  • Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Wells, Utilities Director, at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51