Boil water notice issued for city of Jacksonville after main water line break

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville issued a boil water notice after a main water line break in the distribution system, resulting in a lowered distribution system pressure.

All customers within the city of Jacksonville will have to boil their water prior to consumption including:

Washing hands/face

Brushing teeth

Drinking

Cooking

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and customers should follow these directions.

The area affected will include the all of Jacksonville including residential, business and wholesale customers.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Randall Chandler, Director of Community and Public Services, 1220 South Bolton Street, Jacksonville Tx, at 903-589-3510.