Boil water notice issued for city of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The city of Nacogdoches issued a boil water notice Sunday morning due to a loss of pressure.

The notice has been issued for any residents living North of Highway 259 to Central Heights.

Tips for boiling water:

  • Fill a pot with water.
  • Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.
  • Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 2 minutes.
  • Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
  • Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Bart Allen or Ronnie Lyles at 936-564-5046.

