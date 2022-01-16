NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The city of Nacogdoches issued a boil water notice Sunday morning due to a loss of pressure.
The notice has been issued for any residents living North of Highway 259 to Central Heights.
Tips for boiling water:
- Fill a pot with water.
- Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.
- Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 2 minutes.
- Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
- Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.
For any questions or concerns, please contact Bart Allen or Ronnie Lyles at 936-564-5046.
- Was it COVID, cold or flu? Here’s how you can tell
- State of Texas: ‘People have just put it off’ – Groups seek funds to help fight COVID vaccine hesitancy
- Half of Americans struggle cooking easy-to-make dishes — like pancakes and pasta!
- Are N95 masks safe for children?
- Boil water notice issued for city of Nacogdoches