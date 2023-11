UPDATE: The City of Lindale said the boil water notice has been rescinded.

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lindale of said on Wednesday that a boil water notice has been issued for customers in Eagle Meadows.

Officials with the city said Meadow Lane, Shug Lane and Allison Lane have been affected by the notice, and provided a map of the affected area:

“We are working diligently to repair the line as quick as possible,” officials said.