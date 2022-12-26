GALLATIN, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for Gallatin Water Supply Corporation in Cherokee County on Sunday.

According to the corporation, the notice is due to many customer leaks and continual running of faucets during the freeze.

“Water usage has exceeded our reserves causing a system wide outage,” officials said.

The water supply company said those “who are experiencing very low water pressure or are without water” are under a boil water notice. A separate notice will be issued when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.