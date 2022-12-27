POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice has been issued by the Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation due to a line break in the system.
Officials said due to line breaks, a boil water notice is in effect for the following subdivisions:
- Alabama Point
- Allenwoods
- Bass Bay
- Bay Haven
- Blanchard Heights
- Cherokee Forest
- Cotton Hill
- Country Sunrise
- Crescent Shores
- Dickens Landing
- Dickens Oaks West
- Forest Hills
- Foresters Retreat
- Glen Cove
- Green Acres
- Hickory Ridge
- Indian Hill Estates
- Indian Hill 2
- Indian Hill Harbor
- Indian Hill Heights
- Indian Hill Parksite
- Jennings Cove
- Kalita Point
- Lake Livingston Estates 4 and 5
- Lakeland Hidaway
- Lakeshore 1 and 2
- Lakewood (Polk)
- Natasha Heights
- Nugents Cove
- Oaks of Livingston
- Pats Point
- Pine Shadows
- Reily’s Landing
- Twin Hills Cove
- Wiggins Village 1
Anyone with questions about the notice is asked to call the water supply company at 936-327-3107.