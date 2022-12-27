POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice has been issued by the Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation due to a line break in the system.

Officials said due to line breaks, a boil water notice is in effect for the following subdivisions:

  • Alabama Point
  • Allenwoods
  • Bass Bay
  • Bay Haven
  • Blanchard Heights
  • Cherokee Forest
  • Cotton Hill
  • Country Sunrise
  • Crescent Shores
  • Dickens Landing
  • Dickens Oaks West
  • Forest Hills
  • Foresters Retreat
  • Glen Cove
  • Green Acres
  • Hickory Ridge
  • Indian Hill Estates
  • Indian Hill 2
  • Indian Hill Harbor
  • Indian Hill Heights
  • Indian Hill Parksite
  • Jennings Cove
  • Kalita Point
  • Lake Livingston Estates 4 and 5
  • Lakeland Hidaway
  • Lakeshore 1 and 2
  • Lakewood (Polk)
  • Natasha Heights
  • Nugents Cove
  • Oaks of Livingston
  • Pats Point
  • Pine Shadows
  • Reily’s Landing
  • Twin Hills Cove
  • Wiggins Village 1

Anyone with questions about the notice is asked to call the water supply company at 936-327-3107.


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.