POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice has been issued by the Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation due to a line break in the system.

Officials said due to line breaks, a boil water notice is in effect for the following subdivisions:

Alabama Point

Allenwoods

Bass Bay

Bay Haven

Blanchard Heights

Cherokee Forest

Cotton Hill

Country Sunrise

Crescent Shores

Dickens Landing

Dickens Oaks West

Forest Hills

Foresters Retreat

Glen Cove

Green Acres

Hickory Ridge

Indian Hill Estates

Indian Hill 2

Indian Hill Harbor

Indian Hill Heights

Indian Hill Parksite

Jennings Cove

Kalita Point

Lake Livingston Estates 4 and 5

Lakeland Hidaway

Lakeshore 1 and 2

Lakewood (Polk)

Natasha Heights

Nugents Cove

Oaks of Livingston

Pats Point

Pine Shadows

Reily’s Landing

Twin Hills Cove

Wiggins Village 1

Anyone with questions about the notice is asked to call the water supply company at 936-327-3107.