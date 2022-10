PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for a part of Palestine, said officials.

Residents in the 100 block of West Spring are being asked to boil their water.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said the city of Palestine.