PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District will issue a boil water notice once water pressure is restored after crews finish repairing a water main break.

The following areas will be under a boil water notice:

  • Cedar Branch Park (South portion)
  • Subdivisions located on Double Bridge Road
  • Timber Bay
  • Grandview Terrace
  • Wood Canyon Waters
  • Deer Island
  • Spillview Estates
  • Any other areas that had a water outage on 11/20/22

For more information call 903-887-7103 or visit www.eastcedarcreek.net.


