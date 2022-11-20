PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District will issue a boil water notice once water pressure is restored after crews finish repairing a water main break.
The following areas will be under a boil water notice:
- Cedar Branch Park (South portion)
- Subdivisions located on Double Bridge Road
- Timber Bay
- Grandview Terrace
- Wood Canyon Waters
- Deer Island
- Spillview Estates
- Any other areas that had a water outage on 11/20/22
For more information call 903-887-7103 or visit www.eastcedarcreek.net.