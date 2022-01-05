Boil water notice issued for portion of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice due to officials moving a water main.

The notice is for residents that live between Pearl Street and Shelly Lane of off Wood Springs Road. This affects 27 houses, according to Kyle McCoy, Director of Utilities.

All other areas in Lindale are not affected by the notice.

The city will send water samples off to NET Health and notify the public when the boil notice is lifted. Residents of this area should boil their water before using or consuming it.