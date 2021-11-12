Boil water notice issued for Rusk County residents

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management published a tweet notifying customers of a boil water notice.

The Ebenezer Water Supply Corporation, out of Henderson, has the boil water notice in place for their entire system.

For further information or questions, call the water supply office at 903-657-8681.

