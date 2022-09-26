RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Due to a main line break, a boil water notice has been issued for all Rusk Rural Water Supply Company customers by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the company said in a release.

The company said the following areas have been effected by the line break:

FM 1248, south end

CR 2217, off of the FM 1248 side

CR 2109

CR 2110

CR 2115

CR 2117

CR 2118

CR 2119

CR 2120

CR 2121

“Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly,” the company said.