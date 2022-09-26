RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Due to a main line break, a boil water notice has been issued for all Rusk Rural Water Supply Company customers by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the company said in a release.
The company said the following areas have been effected by the line break:
- FM 1248, south end
- CR 2217, off of the FM 1248 side
- CR 2109
- CR 2110
- CR 2115
- CR 2117
- CR 2118
- CR 2119
- CR 2120
- CR 2121
“Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly,” the company said.