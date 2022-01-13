Boil water notice issued for Rusk Rural Water Supply customers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation (RRWSC) customers on several roads due to conditions that have occurred recently in the water system according to RRWSC.

The boil water notice is in effect for customers on: FM 752,FM 241, HWY 69 S., and County Roads: 2303,2306,2307,2310,2323,2324,2325,2400,2401,2403,2404,2443,2444,2445,2446.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption, the water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes,” according to the notice.

Officials also reminded customers that they may purchase bottled water to get water from a suitable source. The public will be notified when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

For any questions regarding the boil water notice, call Rusk Rural Water at 903-683-6178.