POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued in Polk County by the Lake Livingston Supply Corporation on Wednesday.

People who live in Wild Country and Eagles Nest are being asked to boil their water. If residents have any questions they should call 936-327-3107.

During a notice, people should boil all the water they consume that is used for drinking, cooking and for ice. Residents should see a vigorous rolling boil and then boil the water for two minutes.