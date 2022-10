RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for residents who get their water from Dirgin Water Supply in Rusk County.

People who live on FM 2658 north of Martin Lake and near Highway 43 are being impacted.

Officials said people should boil all water used for drinking, cooking and for ice. Residents should see a vigorous rolling boil and then boil the water for two minutes.