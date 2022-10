CLARKSVILLE CITY, Texas (KETK) — A boil water notice was issued by Clarksville City for residents on three streets Tuesday evening.

Those who live on Whatley Road, Leigh Lane and Steamboat Road are instructed to boil their water until further notice.

City officials said that a water line was hit while a crew was laying fiber optic cable.

If you have questions, contact the city hall at 903-845-2681.