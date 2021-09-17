Boil water notice issued for various streets in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Whitehouse has issued a boil water notice, effective immediately for specific streets.

Homes located on Cheryl Street, Merri Lane, Candice Drive, Candice Court, Karla Drive, South Rainbow Drive and the 900-1400 blocks of East Main are advised to boil their water prior to consumption, for example, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking and more.

According to a release from the City of Whitehouse, this notice is due to a drop in water pressure that was caused when a contractor damaged the water system while working in the area.

Customers will be notified when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

For questions regarding this matter, contact Jeff Tomlin, Director of Public Works at 903-510-7509.