Boil water notice lifted in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- The boil water notice was lifted in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Officials have corrected the water quality issue. They also provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that demonstrate that the water does not need to be boiled anymore before being used.

If people have questions on this issue they may call Daniel Seguin, Director of Communications at 903-393-1927 or Randall Chandler, Director of Community and Public Services at 903-589-3510.

The boil water notice was issued on Oct. 25, and Jacksonville ISD had to close on Tuesday but classes resumed on Wednesday.