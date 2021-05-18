Boil water notice lifted in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- A boil water notice for the area of Highway 59 and Cox Road has been lifted on Tuesday, after meeting requirements from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The City of Marshall Public Works Department also determined through a lab that the water was safe for consumption.

The boil water notice was originally issued on May 16 after a water main break was fixed. This impacted residents, restaurants and hotels. The city also experienced low distribution pressure.

According to TCEQ, a boil water notice is typically used as a precaution, so people will not consume water that may have bacteria.