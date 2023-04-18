TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A BOLO was issued on Tuesday in Trinity County while search and scent dogs are being deployed in the Rock Creek subdivision.

The Be On the Lookout message said it is unknown if the man, identified as Zachary Banks, is armed, and asks the public to use caution.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said Banks is on the run in the Trinity Cove area after he was found in a stolen trailer and led deputies on a pursuit before running.

“We are going to find this guy if it’s the last thing I do today,” Wallace said. “He is a well-known criminal.”

Photo courtesy of the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy of the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Banks is described by authorities as a white male, mid-30s. He is 5’8″ with short red brown hair with a beard and mustache. He is said to be wearing a white t-shirt under a short-sleeved dark shirt, blue jeans and light colored boots.

“He has multiple tattoos including a ‘P’ on the right eye and a ‘W’ on the left eye,” officials said.

Wallace said that while looking for Banks, the truck led to a home where guns and 61 grams of meth were found. There were six people and an infant in the home, according to Wallace, and it is where Banks is believed to have stayed Monday night.

“Lock your doors and get the keys out of your vehicles,” Wallace said.

Anyone who sees Banks is asked to call 911.