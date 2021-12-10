Boshears Center hosts Christmas party for special needs students

The pandemic has led to limitations in manufacturing and transportation, as well as the mining and growing of materials commonly used in a wide array of products.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Boshears Center in Tyler hosted their annual Trane Christmas party today.

Every year the Boshears Center holds a party for its special needs students. Last year, organizers were forced to adapt due to covid restrictions, but they are glad they can bring Santa back this year.

“We were able to do it last year. We had to do it differently which you’re seeing today is what we historically done, but last year they still gave gifts they saw Santa behind a screen or a window and they were still able to receive their gifts that were delivered to them.” said Brooke Parker, director of Boshear Center.

Smiles and laughter filled the halls as each class was brought out.

“It’s a very exciting day for both staff and students. Teachers of course wait in the classroom with their students until it’s their turn, but all of our support staff is in the hallway cheering them on and helping them get to where they need to go to meet Santa,” said Parker.

Santa and his elves stopped by and dropped off presents for everyone. The students got to enjoy snacks and take lots of pictures with jolly old Saint Nick.

“Each student gets a one-on-one opportunity to sit next to Santa and receive that gift and then they take it back to their room, open it up, and get to take it home at the end of the day,” said Parker.

Thanks to Trane, each student received gifts filled with things they love.

Each gift was hand-picked by a member of Trane and volunteers helped make sure every child has a joyful Christmas.

“And we make sure every child has a gift. Nobody is left out,” said Doris Reed, Trane Technology plant union representative.

Trane hopes to continue providing for the Boshears Center.

Monday morning they will be at the HWY 64 Walmart to help the students shop for themselves or for others.