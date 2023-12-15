TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and staff of Boulter Middle School spread holiday cheer on Friday to residents of The Fountains assisted living community, according to Tyler ISD.

Tyler ISD said staff members of Boulter Middle School fulfilled the Christmas wish lists of seven residents from The Fountains, and students wrote personalized letters for each of the residents.

On Friday, students and staff delivered the presents and letters to the residents.

“This is a gift from God. For many residents, this is the only Christmas they will have,” Kristin Bailey, executive director of The Fountains of Tyler said. We are very grateful to the students and staff of Boulter Middle School for gifting us with this blessing.”

Boulter MS and The Fountains Courtesy of Tyler ISD

The district said the experience was a special one for both the residents and the students.

“This makes me grateful and blessed to be able to give back to our community, especially when they might not have loved ones to celebrate during the holidays,” Maliek Tysika, an eighth-grade student of Boulter MS said.

This marked the end of a month long community effort between The Fountains and Boulter MS, there were also donations to the East Texas Food Bank, a toy drive, and the school choir sang and wrote cards for the assisted living community, officials said.

“We wanted to establish our presence in the community, and what better way to start than to bring some holiday cheer to our neighbors,” Justin Simmons, principal of Boulter MS said.