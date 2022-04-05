BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County commissioners have approved a 12% pay raise for full-time deputies. The boost will give deputies an extra $5,150 a year for those just starting out.

The Commissioners Court approved the measure unanimously at their March 14 regular meeting.

This will be the deputies’ first substantial pay increase in more than 10 years, said Chief Deputy Robby C. McCarver.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that have stayed with us through thick and thin when we’ve had lower salaries than some of our neighboring agencies,” said McCarver. “This will help both in morale as far as keeping those deputies and it’ll also help financially for them to make ends meet because the cost of living everybody knows is going up.”

McCarver also says the pay raise will help attract more applicants.

The pay increase will take effect on April 1.