TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a Bowie County deputy after he allegedly assaulted his wife.

Lillis, Scott (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, police received a call early Tuesday morning to the home of Scott Lillis. When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered there was an altercation involving some grabbing and shoving on his part.

Police reportedly determined there was probable cause, placed Lillis under arrest and booked him into the Bi-State Jail for assault causing bodily injury and family violence, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was released later that day after posting a $3,000 bond.