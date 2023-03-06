MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Boy Scouts Troop 550 created a new American flag retirement drop box at the Marshall Fire Department on Sunday. The box is going to be in the lobby of the station.

There was a dedication ceremony, and the Boy Scouts and firefighters retired eight American flags.

Devon Smith came up with the idea of the box for his Eagle Scout Project, so these important flags can be retired properly. Smith is a Life Scout with Troop 550, which is chartered by the Trinity Episcopal Church. He will soon undergo a Board of Review to join the Eagle Scouts.

The following Boy Scouts were at the event: Devon Smith, Matthew Prater, Will Baldwin, Owen Hudson, Hart Hudson and Wesley Vasquez. Rex Brown, Scott Baldwin and Joey Hudson are on the Troop 550 Committee and also attended. Smith’s family were also there to support their son.

Four Marshall firefighters are Eagle Scouts, and they include Stephen Buhler, Brandon Mathis, Battalion Chief Travis Gibson and Joey Hudson.

Anyone can leave their flag at the drop box at 601 South Grove Street in Marshall Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.