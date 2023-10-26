LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview mayor is set to be presented the Distinguished Citizen Award from the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, according to city officials.

The ceremony for Mayor James Andrew Mack is said to be slated for Nov. 29 at 11:30 p.m. during a luncheon at Pinecrest Country Club, located at 214 Club Drive in Longview. According to the city of Longview, Mack has served as mayor for about nine years and will completing his third, consecutive three-year term in May, which is the maximum allowed under the City Charter.

Prior to his time as mayor, Mack served from 1997 to 2005 as the councilmember representing District 4. The city also said that Mack operates East Texas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and has been a member of several other related associations.