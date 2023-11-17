JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Bralys Ace Hardware is set to open a new location in Jacksonville in the old Capital One building sometime in late 2024.

According to a joint press release from the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Economic Development (JEDCO), the project will cost more than $3.7 million and will create about 18 to 25 new jobs.

“We are excited to bring Bralys to Jacksonville and become a part of this vibrant community,” said Vicki and Stephen Braly, owners of Bralys Ace Hardware. “Our team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and offering a comprehensive selection of products to meet the diverse needs of our customers. We look forward to becoming a trusted resource for homeowners, DIY enthusiasts and local businesses alike.”

The new Bralys Ace Hardware store will be located at 222 South Ragsdale Street, where the former Capital One has been sitting empty for nearly a decade.

The store will feature an extensive range of products:

Tools and hardware

Grills and grilling accessories

Lawn and garden supplies

Home improvement essentials and paint

Houseware and unique gifts

Bralys Ace Hardware officials said they are proud to contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities and looks forward to building strong relationships with Jacksonville residents.

The company’s new expansion is expected to significantly increase property tax revenue generate sales tax and revive “one of the most prominent corners in Jacksonville.”

The project was given a Downtown Redevelopment Grant of $100,000 for the renovation of the old building, provided by JEDCO. A $150,000 capital grant was also awarded and it will expand the east side of the building by around 2,500 square feet.

Both incentives will be paid after the project has completed the renovation, expansion and opened the business for regular operations.

“This project helps to continue the revitalization of our downtown and brings products that are not currently offered in Jacksonville,” said chairman of the JEDCO Board, Darrell Dement. “The large building has been sitting dark for almost a decade, and the Bralys investment comes at a time when we are seeing others start to identify Jacksonville as a great place to do business.”

JEDCO also decided to award a sales tax rebate of 100% of the sales tax they collect for seven years, up to a maximum of $125,000. With the sales tax rebates being paid out annually based on the amount of sales tax collected.

The City of Jacksonville also approved a Chapter 380, which will rebate 50% of the sales tax collected for seven years, up to a maximum of $125,000.

“The retail landscape plays a direct role in quality of life,” said Mayor Randy Gorham. “When products and services citizens need and want are available locally, they save time and money, and their purchases support their community.”