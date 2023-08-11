TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Breakers Seafood in Tyler will close at the end of August, the restaurant announced on social media.

A locally-owned and operated seafood joint that, in its own words, aimed to “bring a piece of California to Texas,” will close its doors after 14 years in business.

“It is with sad hearts and frowning faces that Breakers must make the decision to close the doors. We have appreciated being able to serve the Tyler community for over 14 years. We will remain open through the end of the month and hope to see the friends and family that have made Breakers what is until then.” Breakers Seafood closing announcement

Breakers is located at Old Bullard Road in Tyler and they specialize in seafood, also serving chicken, steak and salad entrees.