TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At least one warehouse at the Trane manufacturing plant south of Tyler has partially collapsed.

Photos sent to KETK show a warehouse in which the walls had buckled and are bent. Another photo shows water inside a warehouse and more damage.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

Trane is located on Highway 110 between Tyler and Whitehouse. It makes air conditioning and heating products.

