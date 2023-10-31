TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Breckenridge celebrated its anniversary with an ice cream and birthday cake party.

According to a press release, Breckenridge Village, a Tyler residential community for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday. Howdy Homemade, an ice cream brand that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, partnered with Hiland Dairy Foods to host an ice cream party to celebrate.

“Our residents love to be out in the community serving others,” said Charles Dodson, Interim Executive Director of Breckenridge Village. “They are aware that many have helped make it possible for them to live here.”

The facility was started by Gene Breckenridge in Tyler who founded the group home for her son. For 25 years, Breckenridge Village has provided a community and served East Texans with mild or moderate intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“2023 isn’t just a celebration of the past 25 years of rich legacy, it’s a year of dreaming and doing to position Breckenridge Village to grow into serving even more people through residential services, day program, and community partnerships,” according to their website.

They were also recognized for 25 years of service by the Texas House, Texas Senate, Smith County Commissioner’s Court, and Tyler Mayor.