TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The nonprofit Breckenridge Village received an $800,000 grant, the organization shared on Wednesday.

This will help them fund a new water main for their new Douglas R. Mehling II Center. Breckenridge Village is a residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“After evaluating multiple options, including building our own water system, ultimately the most cost-effective solution was to work with the City of Tyler and expand infrastructure,” said Breckenridge Village Executive Director Chelsea Owens.

Breckenridge Village is getting the grant from FirstDay Foundation, which gives funds to nonprofit groups that help others.

“Construction is tough and unpredictable, especially since 2020,” said Kevin C. Dinnin, FirstDay Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is one of those moments you have to be adaptive and accept that there’s a new need an old budget can’t cover. We saw that with Breckenridge Village and knew we wanted to act.”

Crews began building the Mehling Center in 2021. Doug and Patti Mehling, of Tyler, donated $2.4 million for the new facility. They did this to honor their late son, Douglas Mehling, and the building will also be named after him.

Douglas had Muscular Dystrophy and passed away in 2016, when he was 34-years-old.

The Mehlings’ daughter, Alex, moved into Breckenridge Village in 2006.

The Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village is also now open and benefits the organization. The Tree Village will be open until Dec. 15.