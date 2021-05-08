Breedlove Nursery & Landscape hosts annual butterfly festival in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Breedlove Nursery & Landscape hosted their annual butterfly festival at the Breedlove Nursery in Tyler.

The festival had a butterfly tent, face painting and food trucks including some small businesses.

Inside the butterfly tent there were some monarch butterflies. As people entered the tent, they were given green straw covered with watermelon for the butterflies to land on.

The purpose of the event was not only to bring the community together, but also to educate the public about the importance of butterflies and the ways they benefit humans and the environment.