Bricks spill over on roadway in rollover crash between two 18-wheelers in Van Zandt County

Photo courtesy of the County Eagle.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Bricks were spilled across the road in a rollover crash between two 18-wheelers south of Canton on County Road 2205 in Van Zandt County.

The wreck occurred on Highway 19 south around 2:20 p.m. and according to the County Eagle, there are reports that both north and southbound lanes may be shut down up to two hours.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

  • Photos by Dylan Schofield
