ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Joshua Metcalfe, of England, had never experienced a tornado firsthand until he came to East Texas.

Metcalfe said he didn’t take the tornado warning seriously at first because in England he said the most they get is a strong breeze.

“I thought it was cool quite personally,” Metcalfe said.

He was standing at the window in his friend’s home when he told them it got really warm all of a sudden.

“We were watching the weather warnings and going ‘oh ok that looks like it might be a bit bad,'” Metcalfe continued. “I wasn’t taking it seriously until I opened up the window and had this warm tropical air coming in.”

Metcalfe’s friends Alexander and William Pater knew at that moment a tornado was coming.

“I didn’t know my place because I had only been here a few days,” said Metcalfe. “We all headed straight to the bathroom and huddled down and had a mattress over us.”

The three quickly grabbed their family, took shelter and began praying.

“It was crazy, just coming out and seeing all the damage, especially the bits of trees lodged in the houses,” said Metcalfe. “Just seeing how close the twister was, it was amazing the house didn’t really have much damage. It was really quite a shock.”

As families hunkered down in their homes to stay safe, not everything outside could be secured. The Pate family’s ducks and chickens had to fend for themselves and luckily most made it out alive.

“When we saw the tree had completely crushed it, we thought we will get them out when we can but we couldn’t safely get in there,” said William.

The Pate family, Metcalfe and all but three chickens made it out safely from their home. Although trees were down, the house was still standing.

“It’s an experience but you know we believe in Jehova and God, and it’s definitely something that we have faith in,” said Alexander. “You know even if we did have something happen, you know there is always hope of paradise on earth.”

Metcalfe said the tornado hasn’t scared him and that he would definitely come back to Texas again.