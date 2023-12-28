TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Expanding broadband to every Texan has been a topic of discussion all year. In May, the Texas Legislature passed $1.5 billion for expansions. Last month, the funding was approved by voters.

“The public just can’t live without, it’s a basic necessity,” said Lonnie Hunt, executive director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.

Access to reliable internet has become a hot topic, especially in rural areas where services can be hard to find.

“You’ve got to have electricity, you’ve got to have water, and you’ve got to have internet,” said Hunt.

Heading into 2024, there are plans in place to expand broadband across Texas.

“There is funding coming that’s going to allow the state of Texas to connect places that have never been connected,” said Hunt.

The Texas Broadband Development Office has published a draft online of the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan.

“A plan of action for how we’ll get from where we are today to where we need to be in the future to make sure that all Texans have access to the broadband that they need at a price they can afford,” said David Cleveland, executive director of the East Texas Council of Governments.

Until Jan. 5, they have opened a public comment campaign so East Texans can voice their opinions on the proposal. You can see that campaign and send in your own feedback by following this link.

“Only you can tell us what’s best for your family, your business, your community,” said Hunt.

The Texas Broadband Development Office recommends people support their comment with data, facts and opinions, as well as including their own lived experiences.

“Public input on this process is absolutely critical to make sure that these resources go to where they’re actually needed to make sure that everybody gets the broadband they need,” said Cleveland.

The organization said this will allow them to put available money to best use and get East Texans online with reliable internet.