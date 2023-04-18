TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service recognized Broadway Square Mall in Tyler as a Storm Ready Community.

“StormReady communities, counties, Indian nations, universities and colleges, military bases, government sites, commercial enterprises and other groups are better prepared to save lives from the onslaught of severe weather through advanced planning, education and awareness. No community is stormproof, but StormReady can help communities save lives,” National Weather Service Website.

With East Texas storm season upon us, it’s important to be ready at all times. Even when you are out and about.

“Being in East Texas we all know it’s not a matter of if, but when the severe weather is going to get here,” said Terry Blevins, the General Manager of Broadway Square Mall.

Blevins explained that it’s their highest priority to keep employees and shoppers safe. The mall is now certified Storm Ready by the National Weather Service.

“We’re proud of that, we put the effort in with the assistance of Jason and the National Weather Service,” said Blevins.

The program is designed to help communities prepare to save lives through better planning, education and awareness.

“So, they have the tools in place to alert their patrons and have methods in place to keep them safe during significant severe weather and developments,” said Jason Hansford, the senior meteorologist with National Weather Service.

Staff is trained to be ready at a moment’s notice and stores had to meet certain qualifications.

“They can receive and send weather information and alerts to the mall patrons here, they also needed to establish a hazardous weather action plan,” said Hansford.

Broadway Square Mall is now the third storm-ready community in Smith County.

“And really the only mall in all of East Texas and the fifth mall in the entire state of Texas,” said Hansford.

The building is not a city storm shelter, the plan in place is to keep shoppers inside safe. “We’re going to do everything we can to take care of everyone that’s here,” said Blevins.

