BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Brook Hill School has launched a community phase for their $22.5 million Capital Campaign, which will fund new projects for fine arts, academics, athletics and more.

“Boldly Brook Hill: A Campaign for The Brook Hill School” has managed to acquire nearly $20 million of the campaign’s goal of $22.5 million, leading it closer to its fruition. Drew Durrett and Katy Kummerfeld, co-chairs of the volunteer-led campaign, shared new details about the campaign in front of the school on Friday.

According to Durrett and Kummerfeld, the campaign lays out a vision of growth for the school, both for campus facilities and the school’s endowment. Included in the projects funded by the campaign is a new fine arts center and chapel, which is said to include a 700-seat auditorium adjacent to Ornelas Hall.

The campaign is also said to fund a new lower-school playground, eight lighted tennis courts, renovations to the lower school library, an expansion of Ornelas Hall, upgrades to the residential life facilities, enhancements to the upper school science labs, as well as improvements to campus security, athletic facilities, and campus infrastructure.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of The Brook Hill School. This campaign will invest millions of dollars into strengthening an already world-class fine arts program. But it will also invest in academic and athletic programs, security enhancments, and so much more. Through the generosity of our families, the campaign will improve the academic, artistic, athletic, and spiritual environment we provide to every single Brook Hill student.” Rod Fletcher, Head of School

In addition to new facilities, the Boldly Brook Hill Campaign will also build a comprehensive learning enrichment and dyslexia center for grades six through 12, to complement the current program in the lower school.

“There are so many great things that the campaign will accomplish. But we’re most excited about the new learning center. Brook Hill already has an excellent program for students in the Lower School. This new center will provide the specially trained staff, curriculum, equipment, and space our students need to make a seamless transition from the Lower School and achieve success in their Middle and Upper School years.” Drew & Ashley Durrett

The campaign’s other co-chair, Kat Kummerfeld, said that she is “so proud to be a part of something so important” and that she believes that the campaign is a “catalyst for even greater things to come.”