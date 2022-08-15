BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Brook Hill School in Bullard held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new fine arts facility on Monday evening.

It’s part of their “Boldly Brook Hill” campaign that was announced earlier this year. The facility will have a 700-seat auditorium, a chapel and classrooms just for fine arts.

Construction will start Tuesday morning and is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

That’s not all they’re doing with the almost $29 million that they raised.

“Different people on the campus are excited for different elements of this campaign. We have a lower school playground, remodeling our lower school library, new football turf, new tennis courts, science labs and the fine arts building. Really, there’s something for everyone else in this campaign,” said Rod Fletcher, Head of School.

Included in the capital campaign will be extra security measures for the school including a fence in the front of the campus and a guard house that will be manned during the day.