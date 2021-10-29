Brook Hill School celebrates ‘Braves Day’ in support of school alumni, parent

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Brook Hill School celebrated ‘Braves Day’ on Thursday to show support for a school alumni and a parent.

The school’s alumni is AJ Minter, who graduated from Brook Hill in 2012.

Josh Tomlin is a parent of students at the school. Tomlin is an East Texas native and sends his kids to school in the area despite playing professional baseball in Georgia.

Students at Brook Hill were all encouraged to wear Braves apparel to school Thursday in support of the two players. The Braves are currently competing against the Houston Astros in the World Series.