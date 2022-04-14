TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Brook Hill Middle and Upper School students gave back to their community.
Students focused on spiritual topics and had special chapel services this week, which is known as Holy Week.
“Just as Christ washed the disciples feet on Maundy Thursday, so we as a school want to wash the feet of our community by serving various organizations,” said Brook Hill.
Students were able to help many organizations such as:
- Hand-Up Network
- Faulkner Park
- The Branch Church
- Tyler Senior Center
- Bethseda Clinic
- Bethel Bible Church
- Camp Tyler
- Lindsey Park
- Glass Recreation Center
- Code Enforcement Project
- PATH
- Starbrite Equestrian Center
- Kingdom Life Academy