LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation announced on Feb. 8 that they are providing $80,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations and educational groups.
The company has given back to programs that focus on education, health and wellbeing for more than 100 years. The foundation is funded by Brookshire Brothers’ vendor partners, and they have provided about $1 million within the past two decades.
This year, 36 organizations will receive grants, and they are located in Lufkin, College Station, Burkeville, Dublin, Jasper, Jacksonville, Colmesneil, Bon Wier, Woodville, Newton, Bryan, Caldwell, Nacogdoches, Whitney, Cleveland, Vidor and Zavalla.
“Whether it’s feeding the homeless, stocking a food pantry, driving cancer patients to treatment or providing safe spaces for children to learn and grow, they are serving people well. Our board of directors is truly inspired by everything they are able to accomplish. We are honored to provide some resources that will help them further the good they do,” said Sally Alvis, Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation Board Chairman.
The following groups were selected:
- Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas
- Angelina College Foundation
- Angelina County Second Helpings
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley
- Burkeville Food Share
- College Station ISD
- Concerned Black Men of Lufkin
- Diocese of Lake Charles
- Dublin Goodfellows
- East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope
- Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo
- Gateway Community Partners
- Harvest Compassion Center
- Heavenly Blessings Food Pantry
- Hughes Outreach Center
- Junior Achievement of Angelina County
- Junior League of Lufkin
- Keniesha R Beatty Memorial Community Development and Empowerment Center
- Lufkin Education Foundation
- Newton Food Share
- Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministries
- Solid Foundation Association
- The Joseph House
- The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance
- The Men’s Fieldhouse
- The Mosaic Center
- The Salvation Army of Lufkin
- Transformation Pathway
- Trinity River Food Bank
- United Christian Care Center of Vidor
- Volunteer Services Council
- Women’s Shelter of East Texas
- Zavalla Food Pantry