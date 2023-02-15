LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation announced on Feb. 8 that they are providing $80,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations and educational groups.

The company has given back to programs that focus on education, health and wellbeing for more than 100 years. The foundation is funded by Brookshire Brothers’ vendor partners, and they have provided about $1 million within the past two decades.

This year, 36 organizations will receive grants, and they are located in Lufkin, College Station, Burkeville, Dublin, Jasper, Jacksonville, Colmesneil, Bon Wier, Woodville, Newton, Bryan, Caldwell, Nacogdoches, Whitney, Cleveland, Vidor and Zavalla.

“Whether it’s feeding the homeless, stocking a food pantry, driving cancer patients to treatment or providing safe spaces for children to learn and grow, they are serving people well. Our board of directors is truly inspired by everything they are able to accomplish. We are honored to provide some resources that will help them further the good they do,” said Sally Alvis, Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation Board Chairman.

The following groups were selected:

Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas

Angelina College Foundation

Angelina County Second Helpings

Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

Burkeville Food Share

College Station ISD

Concerned Black Men of Lufkin

Diocese of Lake Charles

Dublin Goodfellows

East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope

Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo

Gateway Community Partners

Harvest Compassion Center

Heavenly Blessings Food Pantry

Hughes Outreach Center

Junior Achievement of Angelina County

Junior League of Lufkin

Keniesha R Beatty Memorial Community Development and Empowerment Center

Lufkin Education Foundation

Newton Food Share

Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministries

Solid Foundation Association

The Joseph House

The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance

The Men’s Fieldhouse

The Mosaic Center

The Salvation Army of Lufkin

Transformation Pathway

Trinity River Food Bank

United Christian Care Center of Vidor

Volunteer Services Council

Women’s Shelter of East Texas

Zavalla Food Pantry